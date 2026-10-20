International Film Producers’ delegation meets CM Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Oct: A delegation of international film producers met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Sunday. Discussions were held regarding the proposed shooting of an international film project based on the world-famous British music group, The Beatles, in Uttarakhand. The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the proposed film project, titled CLOVER, is scheduled to be shot in February 2027 at the historic Chaurasi Kutia, popularly known as the Beatles Ashram, in Rishikesh.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the international film project is being directed by renowned Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes. The project, being produced by Neal Street Productions in collaboration with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures Entertainment, comprises four separate films based on the lives and musical journeys of the four members of The Beatles. The film series is titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The films are scheduled for release in cinemas worldwide in April 2028.

The delegation further informed the Chief Minister that the proposed shoot in Rishikesh will involve more than 100 international crew members and approximately 150 Indian crew members, in addition to local technicians and other support personnel. On The Road India is coordinating the film production-related activities in India. The project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and boost hotels, transportation and other commercial activities in the region.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Uttarakhand has established itself as one of the country’s leading film destinations, owing to its natural beauty, rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and diverse filming locations. Under the state government’s Film Policy-2024, filmmakers are being provided with a conducive environment and the necessary facilities. He said the government aims to attract a growing number of film projects from India and abroad to create new employment opportunities for local artists, technicians and youth.

The Chief Minister said that Rishikesh enjoys a distinctive global identity as a city of yoga and spirituality. The Beatles also share a historic association with Rishikesh. The shooting of this international film project at the site will further enhance global recognition of Uttarakhand’s cultural and spiritual heritage while giving a boost to international tourism in the state.

The delegation that met the Chief Minister included BAFTA-nominated British film producer Alexandra Derbyshire, Indian film producer Dilip Singh Rathore, and Supervising Location Manager Emma Pill.