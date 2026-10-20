Of Matchless Courage & Valour

By ARUN KUMAR SINGHAL

As I began putting my thoughts on paper, my phone chimed with a WhatsApp message from Mr Darshan Singh, Chairman Emeritus of Welham Boys’ School, a visionary, educationist and human being par excellence. His message, on a subject closely aligned with my own thoughts, resonated deeply with the sentiment I wished to convey. It inspired me to put that sentiment into words:

We may never fully comprehend the courage it takes to lay down one’s life for the nation. But we can remember, honour and ensure that the ultimate sacrifice made by its heroes never fades from our collective consciousness. It is the least we can do.

The message speaks of empathy and compassion, reminding us that even when we cannot fully comprehend another person’s experiences, we can acknowledge their courage, honour their sacrifices and preserve their memory. Perhaps this is one of the reasons military history holds such profound significance: it brings us closer to the experiences of those who faced extraordinary adversity in the service of the nation, while reminding us of our responsibility to ensure that their stories continue to inspire generations.

Military history is not merely a chronicle of battles won and lost; it is a living account of courage, sacrifice and the human spirit in the face of extraordinary adversity. The Western Sector of the 1971 Indo-Pak War offers enduring examples of such valour, continuing to inspire generations and shape our collective memory. It was this legacy that came alive at the tenth edition of the Military History Seminar organised by Welham Boys’ School, an initiative that has become an established fixture on the institution’s calendar over the past decade.

Over the years, the seminar has evolved into more than an academic exercise in military history. It is a tribute to courage, sacrifice and service. The gathering, which has earned appreciation from the Indian defence establishment, brings together distinguished veterans and former chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with former senior commanders and other eminent figures from the defence services. Through their first-hand accounts, these speakers bring history alive, sharing extraordinary stories of courage, resolve and selfless duty. Above all, the seminar seeks to instil in schoolchildren the enduring values of patriotism, discipline and selfless service.

Each edition of this distinctive seminar revisits defining moments in the history of India’s armed forces, recalling acts of exceptional bravery and military achievement that brought honour to the nation, often at the cost of the lives of some of its bravest sons. The freedoms and security we enjoy today owe much to those who stood firm in the face of extraordinary adversity.

This edition was no different in the stature of the personalities who graced the occasion. Among them was General Anil Chauhan, who had recently completed his tenure as India’s Chief of Army Staff and subsequently as India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), adding further distinction to an occasion devoted to remembering the valour and sacrifices that have shaped the nation’s military history.

The stories of courage and valour were many. This year, the focus once again encompassed the Indian armed forces’ naval operations and airborne operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan sectors. The nerve-racking geography, grand military plans, strategic manoeuvres and landmark battles – including Chamb, Basantar and Longewala, along with the Chachro Raid, Operation Trident and Operation Falcon, offered rich insights into the complexities of warfare. The lessons drawn from these campaigns went beyond mere introspection, providing valuable perspectives for the future.

As a special invitee for several editions, I have always found the two-day seminar to be a celebration of the bravest of the brave, while also offering insights into the many facets of military history. This year, among the many accounts of military strategy and heroism, the stories of two of India’s illustrious sons, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, were particularly moving. Their extraordinary valour during the 1971 Indo-Pak War left an indelible mark on the nation’s military history. Both were posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India’s highest wartime gallantry decoration, for their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice. Their remarkable deeds deserve a closer look, and this is what prompted me to write this piece.

The audience, comprising defence personnel, invitees and school children from several schools across Dehradun and neighbouring areas, was visibly moved. I am certain that the distinguished defence veterans, former Army commanders and military leaders present could not have remained untouched either as the extraordinary stories of courage and valour of these two heroes unfolded. Their sacrifices transcended the boundaries of time, leaving behind a legacy that continues to stir the conscience, command respect and inspire generations.

The speakers brought these remarkable stories to life through personal recollections and first-hand accounts. Mukesh Khetarpal, Arun’s younger brother, revealed the compassionate person behind the uniform, while Brigadier Bijendra Singh (Retd.), Second Lieutenant Arun’s contemporary and fellow officer, joined Lt Gen (Dr) K. J. Singh (Retd.) in recalling the courage and determination Second Lieutenant Arun had displayed on the battlefield.

Air Marshal Harish Masand (Retd.) and Air Vice Marshal Jagbir Singh (Retd.) paid tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, remembering him as one of the most illustrious air warriors in the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF). His extraordinary valour remains an enduring symbol of sacrifice, bravery and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation.

For their selfless service to the nation and supreme sacrifice, both Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon were posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry decoration. Their heroic deeds deserve far more than a brief account here; I would encourage readers to explore their lives and acts of valour through books and reliable historical sources.

Briefly, during the Battle of Basantar in December 1971, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal displayed extraordinary courage in defending a strategically important position in the Shakargarh Sector. When Pakistani armour launched a counterattack, he engaged the advancing tanks with remarkable determination. Even after his own tank was hit and caught fire, he refused to abandon it while his gun remained operational. Despite being gravely wounded, he continued fighting, destroying another enemy tank before a second hit took his life. He was martyred in action at the age of 21. His resistance helped prevent the enemy from breaking through the Indian position. His conspicuous bravery and supreme sacrifice earned him the Param Vir Chakra.

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon displayed equally extraordinary courage in the skies over Srinagar on the morning of 14 December 1971. When six Pakistani Air Force Sabre jets attacked Srinagar airfield with bombs and machine-gun fire, Flying Officer Sekhon took off in his Gnat fighter despite the grave danger. He engaged the attacking aircraft and scored hits on two Sabres, one of which he set ablaze. Outnumbered as more enemy aircraft joined the engagement, he continued fighting at extremely low altitude until his aircraft was shot down. He was martyred in action at the age of 28. His fearless intervention disrupted the attack, and the remaining Sabres withdrew without pressing their assault on the airfield and Srinagar. For his exceptional gallantry and determination in the face of overwhelming odds, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra – the only member of the Indian Air Force to receive this distinction.

As I write these lines, I feel I should have shared this piece a few days earlier, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. But then, does it really matter? Souls as pure and spirits as courageous as those of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon need no particular day of remembrance. Heroes like them deserve to be remembered not merely on their birth anniversaries or other commemorative occasions, but every day, in the quiet corners of our hearts.

These recollections took the discussion beyond victory and defeat, revealing the human cost of war, the grief borne by families and the unbreakable bonds between soldiers. Perhaps this is the enduring value of Welham Boys’ School’s initiative. By making military history an annual engagement, the school ensures that the stories of our heroes do not remain confined to the pages of history, but become living lessons in character, duty, patriotism and compassion for generations to come.

The lives and sacrifices of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and other fearless souls remind us that true heroism transcends time, rank and circumstance. Though they laid down their lives in the service of the nation, their courage continues to live in the collective consciousness of a grateful country. Their stories are not merely chapters in military history; they are enduring lessons in determination, selfless service and the willingness to place the nation above oneself. As generations revisit their extraordinary deeds, the flame of their valour continues to illuminate the path for those who follow. Perhaps that is the true measure of a hero – not merely how bravely one fights, but how deeply one continues to inspire long after the battle has ended. Though many heroes of 1971 are no longer with us, their spirit remains immortal in the heart of the nation.

(The author has been a Dehradun resident since the early 1970s. He is an economist and author who continues to be actively engaged in journalism and analysis, spanning nearly four decades.)