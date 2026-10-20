Month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ concludes in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 18 Oct: The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ launched by the Mussoorie unit of the BJP to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has concluded. Throughout the month-long initiative, a variety of programs were organized—ranging from the distribution of gifts to children at Anganwadi centres to hosting blood donation camps, conducting cleanliness drives, addressing public grievances, and encouraging youth toward self-employment.

BJP Mandal President Rajat Agarwal stated that the primary objective of the campaign was to ensure that information regarding the public welfare schemes of the central and state governments reaches the last person in society, while also engaging citizens in social causes. He emphasized that the participation of every citizen is essential to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ (Developed India 2047). As part of the campaign, fruits and gifts were distributed to children at Anganwadi centres, and the contributions of Anganwadi workers were duly acknowledged.

Through the ‘Seva Sankalp Setu’ initiative, efforts were made to resolve public grievances by bringing them to the attention of officials from various government departments. BJP workers visited the Subhash Chandra Hostel to interact with the children and learn about the challenges they face. Blood donation camps were organized to encourage people to support those in need. Cleanliness drives were carried out across various parts of the city, focusing on the clearing of drains and gutters. Additionally, the village of Kaplani was ‘adopted’ with a commitment to develop essential infrastructure there. Workshops were held to connect the youth with opportunities in start-ups, innovation, and self-employment. Furthermore, awareness programs were conducted regarding cybercrime, road safety, and the harmful effects of substance abuse. Rajat Agarwal noted that the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas of the youth could play a pivotal role in the nation’s development. He added that information about the various public welfare schemes being implemented in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also disseminated to the public. Through this campaign, efforts were made to highlight public grievances, enhance social participation, and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach those who are eligible. During the campaign, a blood donation drive was organized to encourage people to help those in need. Cleanliness drives were conducted in various parts of the city, focusing on the cleaning of drains and the sewage system. Additionally, the rural area of Kaplani was ‘adopted’ with the aim of developing essential infrastructure and facilities there. Workshops were held to connect the youth with opportunities in startups, innovation, and self-employment. Furthermore, awareness programs were conducted regarding cybercrime, road safety, and the harmful effects of substance abuse. Rajat Agarwal stated that the fresh perspectives and innovations of the youth could play a significant role in the nation’s development. He noted that information about various public welfare schemes—implemented in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami—was also disseminated to the public. Through this campaign, efforts were made to highlight public grievances, enhance social participation, and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach those who are eligible.

Present on this occasion were several individuals, including Narendra Melwan, Jagjit Kukreja, Ujjwal Negi, Vijay Vindwal, Anita Dhanai, Gagan Kanojia, and Arvind Semwal.