Ambassador of Nepal calls on Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Oct: Nepal’s Ambassador and Senior Economist Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma met state Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj at his residence, here, and discussed various topical issues, particularly with regard to tourism and pilgrimage.

Minister Maharaj recalled that senior economist Dr Sharma had also been Nepal’s ambassador to the US earlier. He was also a Senior Economist at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, Singapore.

Former Cabinet Minister Amrita Rawat and the Ambassador’s wife were also present on the occasion.