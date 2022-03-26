Ambassador of Norway calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Mar: The Ambassador of Norway, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Friday.

Governor Singh had a detailed discussion with Ambassador Frydenlund on the innovations being done in the field of higher education in Uttarakhand, research work and contribution of universities to the progress of the state. There was also a discussion between the Governor and the Ambassador on encouraging artificial intelligence, digitisation, communication technology and technology in Uttarakhand.

The Governor said that Norway is known in the world for its high quality education system. India’s ancient education system, knowledge, science and philosophy are also considered the best. Educational institutions in Norway and India, especially in Uttarakhand, could learn a lot from each other. Along with this, the relations between the various institutions of the two countries needed to be strengthened. There was need to learn from each other’s best practices.

The Governor added that sharing of experiences in the field of education, technology, science and research would benefit all the stakeholders.

Governor Singh also told the Ambassador that the state of Uttarakhand, due to its military traditions, rich spiritual background, high level of human resources and natural beauty had a unique place in the country and the world. The people of Uttarakhand are known for their talent, honesty and hardworking nature. The coming decade would be that of Uttarakhand. In the future, Uttarakhand would emerge as a cultural hub as also that of tourism.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary to the Governor, was also present on the occasion.