Anjali Aswal crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: The grand finale of ‘Kamal Jewellers Presents Miss Uttarakhand 2026’ was held on Friday at the Skydeck, Centrio Mall, Dehradun. Organised by Sinmit Communications, the grand finale witnessed an impressive display of confidence, elegance and talent as the participating models captivated the audience with their performances and ramp walks.

Anjali Aswal from Lansdowne was crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2026. Nandini Kaushik from Haridwar was declared the First Runner-Up, Shweta Sharma from Haridwar, the Second Runner-Up, Parakh Jain from New Tehri the Third Runner-Up, and Preeti Ghota from Pithoragarh the Fourth Runner-Up.

The grand finale featured three rounds of competition. The event began with the Ethnic Wear and Introduction Round, where the contestants introduced themselves while showcasing traditional attire. This was followed by the Western Wear Round, in which the participants displayed their confidence, style and personality on the ramp. The final Evening Gown Round tested the contestants’ confidence, presence of mind and personality as they walked the ramp and answered questions posed by the judges.

Several sub-contests were organised in the days leading up to the grand finale of Miss Uttarakhand 2026. These contests provided the participants with opportunities to showcase not only their modelling skills but also their talent, personality, confidence, communication skills and creativity.

On the occasion, Sinmit Communications Directors Dalip Sindhi and Rajeev Mittal said that an increasing number of young women from Uttarakhand are participating in the Miss Uttarakhand contest, providing them with valuable exposure and opportunities. They said that the event has been growing bigger and more impressive every year.

They added that Miss Uttarakhand aims to provide a platform for talented young women of the state where they can showcase their modelling abilities, personality, confidence, talent and the rich cultural identity of Uttarakhand. From the various sub-contests to the grand finale, the participants were given continuous opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.

The competition was organised by Sinmit Communications, presented by Kamal Jewellers, with support from Centrio. The event also received support from Aabha Heights, Evermont Realty and various other institutions and brands.

The crown ceremony was conducted by Miss Uttarakhand 2025 Smriti Rawat, Miss Uttarakhand 2025 First Runner-Up Vaishnavi Lohani and Miss Uttarakhand 2025 Third Runner-Up Ambika Rawat.

The winners of various sub-titles were also announced during the grand finale.

The event was successfully coordinated with the special support of Coordinator Himani Rawat, Ananya Bhandari, Fashion Stylist Priyaditi Sindhi, Choreographer Akanksha Gupta, Jazz, Pushkar Soni, Production Head Rahul Chhabra and Raj Kaushik from New Era.

The jury comprised actress and media personality Indrani Pandhi, educationist Annie Singh, actor and educationist Kunal Mallah, Miss Uttarakhand 2017 and Miss Diva Shivangi Sharma, and television actress Priyanka Kandwal.

The Miss Uttarakhand 2026 Sub-Title Winners were: Miss Personality – Parakh Jain; Miss Photogenic – Komal & Shweta Sharma; Miss Congeniality – Meenakshi Rawat; Miss Beautiful Eyes – Mannat; Miss Beautiful Smile – Neha; Miss Beautiful Hair – Sneha & Anjali; Miss Talented – Anjali & Nandini; Miss Catwalk – Mansi Negi; Miss Body Beautiful – Prerna; Miss Radiant Skin – Anvesha Rawat; Miss Ten – Shweta Sharma; Miss Fresh Face – Anjali Aswal & Preeti; Miss Dancing Queen – Vishakha Rawat; Miss Bollywood – Ramya Khanna & Vanshika Khanna; Miss Media Choice – Diya Panwar & Lipika Gupta; Miss Tourism – Tanishka Chauhan; Miss Amazing Legs – Ananya Sharma; Miss Fashion Diva – Tanishka Chauhan; Miss Traditional – Sheri Ranjan; Miss Social Media – Karishma Farswan.