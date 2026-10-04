Doiwala College students Saurabh, Bhumika receive Sain Srijan NSS Awards 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Doiwala, 2 Oct: Saurabh and Bhumika Bisht, recognised as the Best NSS Volunteers of Shaheed Durga Mall Government Postgraduate College, were honoured with the Sain Srijan NSS Awards 2026 during a programme organised at the college on the occasion of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti.

The award, instituted by Sain Srijan Patal, was presented to both volunteers in recognition of their contribution to National Service Scheme activities and social service. Each awardee received a memento, a certificate of appreciation, a cash prize of Rs 1,100, and an eco-friendly jute bag.

Dr S.K. Lal, NSS Programme Officer, was also honoured with a memento for his contribution to NSS activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. K.L. Talwar, Founder of Sain Srijan Patal and retired principal, said the prestigious award was launched at the college last year with the objective of encouraging young volunteers involved in social service and community-oriented activities. He said that this year’s cash awards were sponsored by retired principal Prof. Janki Panwar.

Prof. Talwar further said that Sain Srijan Patal has been working consistently to promote writing and creativity while recognising meritorious individuals for their contribution in different fields.

College Principal Prof. D.P. Bhatt congratulated the awardees and expressed his appreciation to Sain Srijan Patal for recognising the efforts of students. He said that such initiatives motivate young people to participate actively in social service and other constructive activities.

During the programme, Prof. K.L. Talwar also presented a set comprising 22 issues of the Sain Srijan Patal monthly magazine to the college principal.

The event was attended by the magazine’s Associate Editor Ankit Tiwari, Prof. Rakesh Joshi, Dr. Sangeeta Bahuguna, Dr. Naveen Kumar Naithani, Dr. Shiv Kumar Lal and Dr. Chandrawati Tamta, besides faculty members, students and other college staff.