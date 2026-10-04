St George’s College holds Annual Athletics Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 3 Oct: St George’s College, Mussoorie, hosted its Annual Athletics Meet 2026 here today. Dr. Vipin Vaish, a Manorite of the Batch of 1974 and a renowned Paediatrician and Neonatologist of Dehradun, was the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by prominent members of the Alumni Association, Patrician Brothers, Special Invitees, Manorites of the Ruby and Silver Jubilee Batches of 1986 and 2001, the Decadian Batch of 2016, and members of the faculty of St. George’s College. The programme commenced with a welcome extended by the Vice-Principal, Brother Sylvanus Kerketta. A potted plant was presented to Dr. Vipin Vaish.

The proceedings continued with the hoisting of the House Flags by the respective House Masters and Mistresses, followed by the traditional Torch Relay. This was followed by the Inter-House Athletes’ March Past. The Inter-Class and School Brass Band March Past proved to be one of the highlights of the day.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Dr. Vipin Vaish fondly reminisced about his days at Manor House and shared cherished memories of his school years. He encouraged the students to make the best use of their years at school, develop healthy habits, eat nutritious food and remain physically fit.

The Chief Guest also presented the coveted trophies and awards to the deserving athletes and winning teams. The Brother Cummins Cup for Feet of Strength was won by Aarav Roongta, while the Brother Smyth Cup for Winner of Discus Throw in Senior Division was bagged by Madhav Gupta. The Brother I.G. O’Rourke Cup for Best Long Distance Runner was awarded to Aarya Bikram Rana, while the Brother E.T. Dunne Cup for Winner of Marathon in the Inters Division went to Shivansh Mehta. The Brother Francis Cup for Winner of Marathon in the Junior Division was won by Stanzin Geddun, the Brother Dineen Cup for Winner of Marathon in the Sub-Junior Division was awarded to Shanay Agarwal, and the Brother G. P. Gannon Cup for Winner of Marathon in Class IV went to Tarsh Vishnu Chaudhary.

The individual athletic honours continued with the Brother Trinidade Cup for Best Sprinter, which was bagged by Mohammad Ateeb. The Brother Aloysius Cup for Winner of 1500 Metres in Senior Division was won by Aarya Bikram Rana, while the D’Cruz Cup for Winner of Triple Jump in Senior Division went to Aarush Rana.

The Brother A.J. Fitz Patrick Cup for Best Athlete in Senior Division was won by Aditya Manglik, the Brother Paul Hughes Cup for Best Athlete in the Inters Division was awarded to Ojasv Singh, the Brother Coffey Cup for Best Athlete in the Junior Division went to Stanzin Geddun, and the Brother Christopher Dawes Cup for Best Athlete in the Sub-Junior Division was won by Samrat Jaiswal.

In the team events, the Brother X. W. Handerson Cup for Winner of Senior Marathon Team was secured by Class XII, while the Brother S. J. Darcy Cup for Winner of Inter Marathon Team went to Class IX B. The Brother Saupin Cup for Winner of Junior Marathon Team was won by Class VIII B, the Brother M. Haverty Cup for Winner of Sub-Junior Marathon Team was claimed by Class VI B, and the Brother Joachin B. J. Guria Cup for Class IV Marathon Team went to Class IV.

The Brother F. B. Byrne Cup for Best Marching in Classes X, XI and XII was won by Class X B, while the Brother R. Phelan Cup for Best Marching in Classes VII, VIII and IX went to Class IX B. The Brother B. P. Ryan Cup for Best Marching in Classes IV, V and VI was won by Class VI A. The Brother Daniel Delany Cup for Best Marching House was jointly shared by Cullen’s House and Marthins’ House.

Special honours were also conferred upon outstanding performers. The Mr. Niranjan Alwa Cup for the Fastest Athlete of the Day was won by Mohammad Ateeb. The Brother J.C. Carroll Cup for the Best Gymnast of the Year in Senior Division went to Ishgun Singh, while the Brother Xavier J. Thonipara Cup for the Best Gymnast of the Year in Junior Division was awarded to Arsh Kandoi, recognising their exceptional agility, strength, coordination and dedication.

The Principal’s Cup for the Overall Champion House, was won by Marthins’ House with 1690 points. Cullen’s House secured second place with 1470 points, followed by Gateley’s House in third place with 1447 points, while Tapsell’s House stood fourth with 1406 points.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Brother Lawrence Kujur, Assistant Sports Secretary, St. George’s College, Mussoorie.

The day concluded with the rendition of the School Song, followed by the National Anthem.

The successful conduct of the Annual Athletics Meet 2026 was made possible under the able guidance and supervision of Brother Jeyaseelan S., Principal, St. George’s College; Brother Britto, Superior and Sports Secretary; Brother Sylvanus Kerketta, Vice-Principal; Anand Thapa, Sports Coordinator; Bhavnesh Negi, PRO; Praveen Gusain, and the dedicated members of the Sports Department.