Research & innovation must reach farmers’ fields: Gov

120th All India Farmers’ Fair & Agricultural Exhibition inaugurated at Pantvarsity

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 3 Oct: The 120th All India Farmers’ Fair and Agricultural Exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, by Governor and Chancellor of the University, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.). Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shivendra Kumar Kashyap, Director, Research, Dr. S.K. Verma and Director of Extension Education Dr. Jitendra Kwatra were present on the occasion. Following the inauguration, the Vice-Chancellor accompanied the Governor and the Agriculture Minister on a tour of various stalls set up by different colleges, innovation-based initiatives and Self-Help Groups showcasing a wide range of products.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 120th All India Farmers’ Fair and Agricultural Industry Exhibition, the Governor said that technology, research and innovation must reach farmers’ fields to give a new direction to agriculture in the 21st century. He said agriculture has an important role to play in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047, and that along with increasing agricultural productivity, special attention must be given to enhancing farmers’ incomes.

Paying tribute to the land of Pantnagar University, the Governor said the transformation of this region from an area of forests and wildlife into an agricultural zone was made possible through the significant contribution of farmers and previous generations. He expressed gratitude to all those who, through their hard work, transformed the region into productive agricultural land.

The Governor said the 120th Farmers’ Fair carries with it the experience and rich tradition of 119 previous editions. Describing the extensive participation of farmers, students and researchers as encouraging, he said the fair provides an important platform for bringing together scientists, farmers, youth, entrepreneurship and new technologies. He noted that Pantnagar University has made a significant contribution to making the country self-reliant in food production. He said the time has now come for the university to move beyond “food surplus” towards “income surplus” through agriculture.

Highlighting the need for three major revolutions in the agricultural sector, the Governor emphasised the Honey Revolution, Aroma Revolution and Shri Anna (Millets) Revolution. He said Uttarakhand has immense potential in natural honey, aromatic and medicinal crops, and millets, and the state can play an important role in these areas. He called upon farmers to adopt modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, drones, quantum computing, semiconductors and other emerging technologies.

The Governor said farmers should not distance themselves from technology but should develop a partnership with it. Citing the expansive vision of Lord Hanuman and the qualities associated with Lord Ganesha, he encouraged farmers to bring about transformation in agriculture with a broad vision. He stressed the need to strengthen the concept of “Lab to Land”, saying that scientific research can deliver its real benefits only when it moves beyond laboratories and reaches farmers’ fields. He also emphasised making Krishi Vigyan Kendras centres for addressing local agricultural challenges and ensuring that scientific knowledge reaches all districts of the state.

The Governor said the modern farmer should not remain limited to production alone, but should also acquire knowledge of packaging, quality, branding, markets, logistics and supply chains. He appreciated the efforts of women and Self-Help Groups in Uttarakhand in adopting local-product processing, packaging, marketing and drone technology. He said innovation in the fields, technology in the hands of farmers, market access for local products and employment opportunities in villages are the need of the hour.

The Governor said the path to the development of Uttarakhand and India passes through the fields. He called upon farmers, scientists, youth and entrepreneurs to make collective efforts to make agriculture more profitable, sustainable and technology-enabled. He also emphasised the importance of extensive participation of women, the spirit of Nation First and national unity in the development process, and called upon everyone to move forward with renewed resolve.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said the real benefits of agricultural research would be ensured only when scientific technologies and research reach farmers’ fields. He emphasised strengthening the spirit of “Lab to Land” and ensuring regular interaction between agricultural scientists and farmers. He said Uttarakhand has immense potential in horticulture, high-density apple cultivation, kiwi, dragon fruit and millets. He added that connecting traditional grains such as Koda and Jhangora with modern markets could create new opportunities for farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shivendra Kumar Kashyap welcomed all the guests and said the primary objective of Pantnagar Agricultural University is to address farmers’ problems through agricultural education, research and extension. He said agricultural research can be considered meaningful only when the technologies developed and their outcomes reach farmers’ fields and provide them with direct benefits.

At the outset, Director of Extension Education Dr. Jitendra Kwatra informed that more than 560 stalls have been set up at the fair and that 40,000 to 50,000 farmers are expected to visit this year. The stalls feature agricultural machinery, organic products, animal husbandry, beekeeping, dairy products, new varieties of flowers and vegetables, drone technology, sensor-based farming systems and smart agricultural equipment. Women’s Self-Help Groups have also displayed household products such as jams, jellies, papads, pickles, bakery products, badis and handicraft items.

At the conclusion, Director of Research Dr. S.K. Verma proposed a vote of thanks. On the occasion, the dignitaries on the dais released several agricultural publications and felicitated nine progressive farmers selected through Krishi Vigyan Kendras from different districts of Uttarakhand.

The Vice-Chancellor of VCSG Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar, Pauri Garhwal, Dr. Bhagwati Prasad Bhatt; Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University, Haldwani, Prof. Naveen Chandra Lohani; district administration officials; Senior Superintendent of Police; deans; directors; faculty members; farmers; students; scientists; teachers; officials and representatives of various companies participated in the programme at Gandhi Hall.