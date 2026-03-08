Anju Rana’s book ‘My Tryst with Cancer’ launched at Doon Library

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Mar: The book ‘ My Tryst with Cancer ’ authored by Anju Rana was launched at the auditorium of the Doon Library and Research Centre here this evening. Following the launch , a discussion on the book was also organised as part of the programme.

The event was presided over by noted physician and Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay. Honorary Director of the Doon Library N Ravi Shankar and Founder Director of Valley of Words and a regular contributor to Garhwal Post, Dr Sanjeev Chopra participated in the programme as discussants. The discussion was moderated by Sunita Vijay who is a regular contributor to Garhwal Post.

On the occasion, Dr Naina Kumar also delivered a brief lecture on cancer and its management.

During the discussion, speakers observed that the book , based on the personal memoirs of a person who has faced and survived cancer, should be viewed as an important work highlighting hope, courage, resilience and the support of friends and family during life’s most difficult phases. They emphasised that one of the most positive aspects of the book is its message that the circumstances that confront people are often beyond their control, but it is the attitude with which they respond to those circumstances that ultimately defines who they are and how courageously and gracefully they face adversity.

Overall, the book was described as a moving and beautifully written diary that narrates the story of Anju Rana , who did not allow her illness to break her spirit. With honesty and emotional depth, she recounts her treatment, the fears and uncertainties she faced and the courage and hope that helped her overcome those difficult moments.

Speakers expressed hope that the story of Anju Rana would inspire many others who are currently battling cancer and striving to move forward in life with positivity and determination despite the challenges posed by the disease.

It may be noted here that Anju Rana completed her schooling at Sophia School in Meerut. She graduated and obtained a BEd degree from Aligarh Muslim University and later earned a Master’s degree in English from Annamalai University.

After marrying an Indian Forest Service (IFS ) officer at a young age, she spent most of her married life in North-East India and taught in schools whenever circumstances permitted. She is a proud mother of two sons and a grandmother to four grandchildren. After the demise of her husband, writing became a source of emotional support for her. Her first Hindi poetry collection, ‘Tum Bin’, published in November 2025, received wide appreciation. ‘ My Tryst with Cancer ’ is an autobiographical account of the most difficult phase of her life, written to share her journey and to offer hope, faith and strength to others undergoing cancer treatment.

At the beginning of the programme, Programme Officer of the Centre Chandrashekhar Tiwari welcomed the guest speakers and the audience. Among those present during the discussion included several prominent citizens of the city, including writers, literary figures and readers.

Among those present were former Chief Secretary Nrip Singh Napalchyal, Dr DN Bhatkoti, Manoj Pant, retired IFS officers Vijay Kumar, Samir Sinha and Jai Raj, Dr Pankaj Naithani, Siddhant Arora, Sharmila Bhartari, Lalta Prasad, Sundar Singh Bisht, Jagdish Mahar, Vijay Bhatt, Alok Kumar Sareen, Kalyan Butola, Shanta Ravi Shankar, Avi Nanda, Anil Kumar, Shanti Prakash Jigyasu, Harry Shetty, SK Gupta and the Centre’s librarian Dr DK Pandey, among others.