Army I-HIMEX Team promote Tourism in Harsil Valley

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Oct: An Indian Army team of 21 riders reached Harsil Valley on a mission to promote tourism and encourage the resettlement of villagers in Jadhunga village. During the visit, the team engaged with local authorities and communities, further strengthening the deep-rooted ties between the Indian Army and the people of the Garhwal region.

The team held a productive meeting with the SDM of Uttarkashi. They discussed ongoing initiatives aligned with the transformative theme of tourism promotion in the Garhwal Sector. The visit also highlighted the vital support provided by the Indian Army during relief operations, which has played a key role in fostering a stronger bond with the local populace.

In Jadhunga village, the team interacted with the indigenous Jad Bhotiya community, fostering a sense of brotherhood and cultural solidarity. They encouraged the villagers to re-establish the rich Buddhist traditions in their ancestral lands that have historically flourished in the valley, as part of a broader effort to reverse migration trends and revitalise the area.

The team also visited the revered Gangotri Dham, promoting the region’s heritage and the cultural treasures of Garhwal. Additionally, they also visited VPS Government Inter College to inspire the next generation and reinforce the significance of preserving local traditions.