Jain Ankit & Company, Chartered Accountants organize Cricket Event for Staff amid busy tax season

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 Oct: Breaking away from the heavy workload typically associated with chartered accountancy firms, Jain Ankit & Company , Chartered Accountants , hosted their JP League ( Jain Ankit & Company Premier League) on Sunday, October 6. This morning cricket event brought together all staff members from the firm’s Gurugram and Dehradun branches, fostering camaraderie, competition, and renewed energy.

The event featured four dynamic teams: Tax Titans, Revenue Rhinos, Compliance Champions, and Audit Avengers. After an exhilarating match, the Tax Titans emerged victorious, showcasing not only their skills but also their teamwork and determination. Managing Partner Ankit Jain and Partner Shefali Patwal played key roles in organizing this event , aimed at motivating staff after the stressful September tax deadlines and before the busy month of October.

In an industry often known for its heavy workload and stress, Jain Ankit & Company is setting a new precedent. The firm prioritizes team bonding and work-life balance, embracing innovative approaches that emphasize growth, collaboration, and fun, even under pressure.

The JP League event demonstrated that the firm’s identity extends beyond work to encompass community and staff well-being. Everyone participated enthusiastically, highlighting that the firm’s vision is not just about work but also about creating an environment where the team can relax, collaborate, and return to work re-energized.