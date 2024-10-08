Film Actor Shakti Kapoor to witness Ram Leela of Garhwal in Doon today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Well renowned Film actor Shakti Kapoor will grace the ongoing Ram Leela, organised by Shri Ramakrishna Leela Samiti (Tehri) in Dehradun tomorrow, with his presence. This has been claimed by the President of the organising Committee and Congress leader Abhinav Thapar.

Thapar shared that Shakti Kapoor will witness the ongoing historic Ram Leela of Garhwal being staged in Dehradun tomorrow evening at 8 pm. He also claimed that actor Shakti Kapoor is impressed by the committee’s efforts to revive the ancient heritage of Garhwal in a grand manner and that is why he is reaching Dehradun to mark his attendance at the Ram Leela.

On the fifth day of the ongoing Ram Leela, the attraction was the Ram-Bharat Milaap and the Kewat Leela. The Kewat Leela was staged with the help of technology through which a boat and the Suryu river were also visible in the background. At the same time, Ram-Bharat Milaap left the audience overwhelmed with emotions.

Today’s event was graced by the presence of Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das and RJ Kavya amongst others. Yesterday, the event was graced by Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay.

It may be recalled that this historic Ram Leela was traditionally staged every year at Azad Maidan in old Tehri since 1952 till 2002 when the Tehri town was submerged. Thapar has revived it in Dehradun where it was staged after a gap of 21 years last year. This is the second year in a row that the Ram Leela is being staged in Dehradun. This time, as a special attraction in Ramlila, for the first time in the history of Uttarakhand, the broadcast of Ramlila performance through Digital Live Telecast System and a laser show are being watched by a large number of viewers in the state and across the country.