Patanjali Varsity aims at developing leadership quality in youth: Ramdev

Patanjali Varsity gets A+ grade NAAC accreditation

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 7 Oct: Addressing the officials, teachers, and non-teaching staff of the university today, Chancellor Swami Ramdev commented that the main objective of establishing Patanjali University is to create capable youth to develop India as a prosperous, self-reliant nation. He emphasised that this is possible only when the youth’s personality is yoga-based, with strength in all dimensions, and a strong character and personality are developed.

Stating that today’s education has become increasingly job-centric, Ramdev stated that the objective of Patanjali University is to develop leadership qualities in the youth in every sphere of life and society. He further said that the whole world needs such youth power, which has a holistic understanding of its past, the ability to solve present challenges, and the capacity to make an authentic assessment of future challenges. He pointed out that the objective of all educational activities at Patanjali University is to educate youth who can provide a new direction to the nation and lead humanity on a global level.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna said that since Patanjali University was formed for a specific purpose, all the Karmayogis or members associated with the university must bring themselves to the set standards. He added that the achievement of any goal should not be considered final, but continuous efforts are necessary for its promotion.

Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board, Dr NP Singh, IAS (Retd), said that in today’s global standards, Patanjali University is a higher education institution shaping the ideal personality on global standards.

Professor Dr Srinivas Varkhedi, Vice Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, said that although Patanjali University actually qualifies for A++ of NAAC, the first evaluation is generally done with some shortcomings. Patanjali University has received an A+ grade accreditation from NAAC.