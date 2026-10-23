Art India Academy of Perfoming Arts observes ‘Vidyarambham

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Art India Academy of Performing Arts , Dehradun observed “ Vidyarambham ” on Dussehra day at their Black Box studio in Dalanwala on Wednesday.

On this occasion, as per tradition among classical dancers and musicians (especially in South India), the students of the institution paid homage to Saraswati the goddess of learning, and rededicated themselves to their art.

The brief ceremony with lamp lighting and shloka recitation was followed by a programme, “Abhinaya Chaturang”, featuring Bharatanatyam, poetry recitation and a Hindi play, “Phata Hua Boot” by Art India’s theatre ensemble, Through My Window.

The show opened with a short ‘pushpanjali’, a dance of flower offering in the Bharatanatyam style, by Priyanka and Preeti Maurya, who are being trained by Anjana Thapalyal Rajan, a noted performer and teacher.

Anjana then presented a dramatised rendering of a Hindi poem using Bharatanatyam Abhinaya. The spectators were charmed by the young students and touched by Anjana’s dramatic abhinaya (art of expression).

Deepak Sethi’s Hindi recitation that came next evoked admiration from the appreciative audience.

The programme closed with a short play, “Phata Hua Boot” adapted from the original Italian story by Nobel laureate Grazia Deledda. Deepak Sethi, Anil Dutta, Nadeem Idrishi, Priyanka and Preeti delighted the audience with their presentation of the story of the hapless Eliya, whose broken boots and hopes for a grand inheritance take him round in circles. The play was directed by Anjana Rajan.

Renowned flautist and music composer GS Rajan provided original background music for the play as well as the poem presentation.

Shubham Gaur handled lighting, while Amit Semwal was the MC.