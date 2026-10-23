Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Schools to undergo complete transformation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Wednesday emphasised the need for a comprehensive transformation of Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Schools to develop them as Centres of Excellence. During a meeting with senior officials of the Education Department at the Secretariat, he directed that these schools be developed into quality education centres offering better residential facilities to support the holistic development of students.

He directed officials to prepare short-term and long-term action plans and ensure adequate availability of teachers, principals and infrastructure. He emphasised that significant improvements were required in the overall functioning and management of these schools.

The Chief Secretary stressed that Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Schools should be managed through a dedicated society. He proposed establishing a state-level governing body under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and district-level committees headed by the respective District Magistrates.

He also directed officials to develop a legal framework for the management of government residential schools to facilitate effective administration, clear accountability and regular monitoring.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the appointment of regular, dedicated teachers and permanent principals in the schools. He said that qualified and experienced teachers capable of maintaining high academic standards must be made available.

He directed officials to explore the possibility of giving preference to candidates with higher education and research backgrounds, along with the prescribed academic and professional qualifications, during teacher recruitment.

He further instructed that alternative and temporary arrangements be put in place to ensure that teaching activities remain unaffected until the process of permanent appointments is completed. The staffing structure of the schools should also be strengthened in accordance with their requirements.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to establish a clear and time-bound schedule for entrance examinations and admissions. He said that the admission process must be completed at least one month before the commencement of the new academic session to ensure timely arrangements for students.

The Chief Secretary said that, in addition to quality education, students should be provided adequate opportunities to participate in sports, cultural programmes and other co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

He stressed that all necessary academic and residential facilities must be ensured for the holistic development of students. He made it clear that all essential facilities should be provided to students free of cost.

Prioritising the safety and health of students, the Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure the availability of essential medical facilities in schools. He said that arrangements for vehicles to meet emergency medical requirements, along with other necessary facilities, must be put in place.

He also directed that the budget requirements of the schools be assessed in accordance with the proposed facilities, staffing needs and operational requirements.

The Chief Secretary emphasised adopting a transparent and competitive selection process to ensure the availability of qualified teachers. He directed that district-level alternative arrangements be made to maintain teaching activities until permanent recruitment is completed.

He also instructed officials to authorise District Magistrates to make temporary teaching arrangements as required to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of schools.

Secretary of Education Jyoti Yadav, Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey, Director General Akanksha Konde and other senior officials were present at the meeting.