Arun Jaitley Stadium hosts record-breaking ICC World Cup 2023 Match 

DELHI, 9 Oct: The Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, with a rich history dating back to 1883, hosted a historic match during the ICC World Cup 2023, further solidifying its status as one of India’s cricketing gems.

Renamed in honor of the late former DDCA President and Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, on September 12, 2019, this iconic venue witnessed cricketing legends create unforgettable moments. It is the second oldest international cricket stadium in India, and its history is woven into the fabric of the nation’s cricketing heritage.

The first-ever international match played at this hallowed ground was between India and West Indies in 1948. Since then, it has been witness to some of cricket’s most memorable milestones. Sunil Gavaskar’s 29th century, which equaled the record of Sir Don Bradman, and Anil Kumble’s historic “Perfect 10” where he took all ten wickets in a Test against Pakistan, are etched in the annals of cricket history here. Coincidentally, Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test centuries at this venue, scoring his 35th century in 2005.

Ferozeshah Kotla has often seen emotions running high. It has been witness to the joys of victory and the agony of defeat, both for the players and the passionate fans who filled its galleries. It’s a platform where unknowns have risen to become cricketing heroes.

With the ICC World Cup 2023 being staged in India, the Ferozeshah Kotla is again in the spotlight. For cricket-loving fans, this World Cup is akin to a festival and tickets for matches featuring India are in high demand. Those who couldn’t secure tickets for India’s matches are eagerly eyeing tickets for other fixtures in the series and are displaying their support to the World Cup.

On 7th, the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed another historic moment as Sri Lanka faced off against South Africa. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first. This match made history by breaking many records including the highest score ever recorded in a World Cup, also the highest score recorded at this particular stadium.

Aiden Markram remained the star of the day, achieving the fastest century in just 49 balls, hitting 14 fours and 3 sixes with a remarkable strike rate of 208.16. He broke the previous record held by Kevin O’Brien.Over 15,000 spectators turned up for the game between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In the absence of India from this match, the unwavering passion of the fans came to the fore through their support for these two sides.

The upcoming match at this stadium is between India and Afghanistan. People all over the nation are praying for India’s victory so it qualifies for the further matches.

Ferozeshah Kotla or as it’s now called, the Arun Jaitley stadium, continues to be a beacon of cricketing excellence and a testament to India’s love for the sport.

And I am fortunately covering it as a rookie photographer.