Gov congratulates Narendra Explosives on obtaining licence for manufacturing arms

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated PoliceTech 2023 – a focused exhibition on police modernisation and technologies in a unique way with a robot welcoming him and taking the selfie. The robot highlighted the technologies which can be used by Police and security agencies for surveillance, AI for face recognition, expression reading, etc.

The Home Minister visited the exhibition and met a number of exhibitors, understanding the technologies and products being offered by them. He was joined by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Also present was Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd). He met numerous exhibitors and complimented them on their efforts on indigenisation.

Siddharth Jain, Director of Narendra Explosives shared with Governor Gurmit Singh that they would be starting the facility – first of its kind to get a licence for manufacturing in Uttarakhand – to make arms and ammunitions. The facility would make 50,000 arms per annum, 10 crore ammunitions per annum. It is due to be operationalised by December end.

PoliceTech 2023 was organised by Confederation of Indian Industry in association with Bureau of Police Research and Development and Uttarakhand Police alongside the 49th edition of All India Police Science Congress. The event was attended by senior Police personnel and agencies from all states and UTs. The summit was a testament to the nation’s commitment to enhancing security and technological advancements in the field of police infrastructure.

The exhibition boasted an impressive lineup of more than 400 plus police delegates from all states and UTs from across the country, and over 30 leading companies from security, advanced weapons, technologies and surveillance sectors, who have set up innovative stalls in the exhibition area, offering an unprecedented opportunity to witness cutting-edge internal security capabilities and solutions. Delegates explored the latest advancements in technology, from surveillance systems to strategic security planning.

The exhibition has been organised to highlight technology and innovation. It offered an exceptional opportunity for networking, learning, and exploring the future of security and surveillance technology. The Police Tech 2023 as an exhibition brought together police officials, industry leaders, and technology experts to showcase the latest advancements in surveillance and security technology. With a diverse opportunity of promoting innovation and collaboration, the exhibition is a vital platform for strengthening internal security and preparedness.