Police need to stay ahead of criminals by adopting modern technology: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 9 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the 49th All India Police Science Congress at FRI, here, on Sunday. Addressing the concluding session, the Governor said that everyone in the Police Science Congress had worked to solve problems on very important topics. Sensitive topics like community policing, organised crime, narcotics, cyber security challenges, effective border management, mob violence, coordination between police and CAPFs, jail management and VIP security were discussed in depth, which is commendable.

Governor Singh said that according to the current changing scenario, the police will have to further strengthen its intelligence system. In the present times, criminals are adopting new methods of committing crimes. Police have to prepare ourselves by being one step ahead of them. Cybercrime is a major challenge for modern policing, to deal with it there is an urgent need for capacity development and upgradation of the police forces in areas related to cyber monitoring. He said that the police force needs to be equipped with technology as well as efficient means so that the criminals can be dealt with.

He said that the work of the police is indeed challenging but efforts should be made to eliminate the misconceptions created among the people about the police through their efficiency and wisdom. It is also necessary to convey the good works of the police to the public. He said that in this era of Amrit Kaal, police forces have an important contribution in achieving the goal of developed India and world leader India. He expressed hope that the thinking, contemplation and discussions held in this Police Science Congress would yield important suggestions for policing and internal security.

Lt Gen Singh added that women’s participation is important in making India a developed nation. Issues related to women and girls are extremely sensitive. Providing a safe environment for them would be the biggest success; for this, comprehensive steps are also necessary. He also appreciated the work being done by the Uttarakhand Police and said that they have to deal with various types of challenges.

On this occasion, he visited and observed the Police-Tech exhibition organised at the Police Science Congress.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu said that modern technologies need to be adopted. He said that to fulfill the Prime Minister’s goal of a developed India in 25 years, the gap between the technologies adopted by the policing of developed countries and technologies here would have to be minimised or eliminated. He expressed the need to prepare a special action plan for police modernisation in collaboration with leading educational institutions of the country.

Director General, Police Research and Development Bureau, Balaji Srivastava gave information about the two-day discussions at the Police Congress. DGP Ashok Kumar thanked all the participants present. Police officers from various states including Police Research and Development Bureau IG Ravi Joseph Lokku were present on this occasion.