Ashutosh Goyal appointed Doon Mahanagar President of Nagar Udyog Vyapar Mandal

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Nov: The State Nagar Udyog Vyapar Mandal (Regd) has appointed prominent Dehradun businessman Ashutosh Goyal as the organisation’s Dehradun Mahanagar president as part of its organisational expansion drive. The appointment was made by state president Subhash Monga and State general secretary Rajendra Farswan on the recommendation of patrons Naresh Bansal and Vinay Goyal.

Providing details of the appointment, state in-charge Virendra Gupta said that Ashutosh Goyal has been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the organisation in Dehradun and expanding its Mahanagar executive committee at the earliest. He has been asked to constitute a team comprising traders with a clean image and a proven commitment to safeguarding the interests of the business community.

Gupta said that the expansion of the Mahanagar executive committee would further strengthen the organisation’s efforts to raise issues affecting traders and businesses before the Chief Minister, the government and senior administrative officials. The objective, he said, is to ensure that problems being faced by the trading community are brought to the notice of the authorities and resolved in a timely and effective manner.

The Provincial Nagar Udyog Vyapar Mandal stated that strengthening its organisational structure across the State remains a priority and that the appointment of Ashutosh Goyal is expected to provide fresh momentum to its activities in Dehradun. The organisation expressed confidence that under his leadership, issues concerning traders and entrepreneurs would be addressed more effectively and the organisation’s outreach within the business community would expand further.

Several office-bearers and members of the organisation welcomed the appointment and conveyed their best wishes to Goyal. Among those who expressed happiness over the decision were central coordinator Dr Dharam Yadav, co-coordinator Devesh Agrawal, state treasurer Pooran Lal Sah, state senior vice-president Shiv Kashyap, state secretary Rakesh Gupta, along with Neeraj Sharda, Deepak Maheshwari, Laxman Lamgadia, Bhuvan Tiwari, Ramesh Bisht, Sanjay Agrawal, Titu Kundan Bisht, Rajiv Agrawal, Narendra Sahni, Sushil Mongia, Rajkumar Agrawal, Ghanshyam Rastogi, Ashok Varshney, Piyush Goyal, Anand Singh Adhikari, Madan Mohan Joshi, Lakshmi Kundani, Prakash Harbola and Bhagwan Sahay.