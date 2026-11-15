Cong on a signature campaign in Doon Cantt, seeks CM’s resignation

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Nov: The Congress on Saturday intensified its signature campaign in the Kanwali area of the Dehradun Cantonment Assembly constituency, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and ministers Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Dhan Singh Rawat over allegations of corruption. The outreach programme was led by Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Social Media Department president Abhinav Thapar, who interacted with local residents and appealed to them to join the campaign by signing in support of the party’s demands.

During the public contact drive, Congress workers and local residents participated in the signature campaign , with the party claiming that the initiative is receiving significant public support in the constituency. Thapar said the campaign is aimed at uniting public opinion against what he described as corruption, irregularities and anti-people policies under the BJP government in Uttarakhand.

He alleged that several questions have arisen regarding the functioning of the State Government and asserted that people were seeking greater accountability from those in power. According to Thapar, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami should take responsibility for the allegations being raised and act against ministers facing corruption charges. He said those ministers should accept moral responsibility, resign from their positions and clarify their stand before the people of the State.

Thapar said the Congress is using the signature campaign as a platform to consolidate public opinion and amplify the voice of citizens seeking transparency and accountability in governance. He announced that on Nov. 23, the party would submit a memorandum to the Governor along with the signatures collected during the campaign and formally demand the resignation of the Chief Minister and the ministers concerned.

He further said the Congress would continue its struggle for people’s rights, transparent governance and public accountability both on the streets and inside the legislature. The campaign , he added, was part of the party’s wider effort to highlight issues it believes require answers from the government and to mobilise support across the State.