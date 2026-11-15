Sports varsity board members meet Governor

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Nov: Chairing the meeting of the Board of Management of Uttarakhand Sports University held at Lok Bhawan, Governor DS Bisen said that the Sports University should not merely function as an institution awarding degrees but should emerge as a strong institution dedicated to fostering a culture of sporting excellence. He emphasized that traditional and indigenous sports of Uttarakhand should also be encouraged. The state has no shortage of sporting talent; what is needed is to provide young athletes with proper training, modern facilities and the right guidance.

Dr Bisen said that the university’s action plan should create a pathway for young athletes to progress from “Village to Olympics.” There are numerous talented sportspersons in the rural areas of the State who need to be identified and provided with systematic training and opportunities so that they can excel at national and international levels. He emphasized the need to lay a strong foundation for a sporting culture in the State, encouraging greater interest in sports and a competitive spirit among the youth.

Stressing the promotion of sports facilities at every Gram Panchayat level, the Governor directed officials to identify villages from where exceptional sporting talent has emerged. He also instructed them to work with mutual coordination and a strong sense of responsibility.

During the meeting , Vice-Chancellor Amit Kumar Sinha presented the university’s progress report before the Governor and informed him that the university’s academic session commenced on Aug 29, 2026. He further stated that two sportspersons from Uttarakhand are currently representing the state in the Indian contingent. He also informed that the university is being developed in alignment with the vision of “Mission Olympics 2036.”

The Vice-Chancellor made a detailed presentation on the establishment of the university, academic plans, administrative structure, human resources, proposed courses and infrastructure development. Following deliberations on the creation of teaching and administrative posts at the university, it was discussed that proposals, along with proper justification, should be submitted to the State government.