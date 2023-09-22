Ayurveda is basis for healthy, happy and disease-free lifestyle: Gov

‘Ayurgyan Sammelan’ held at Raj Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Sep: An “Ayurgyan Sammelan” was organised at Raj Bhawan on Thursday to create awareness regarding the principles of Ayurveda and its importance in holistic health care. The objective of this conference, organised by the AYUSH AYUSH Education Department and Ayurvedic University, is to promote holistic health management, herbal farming and promotion, the establishment of AYUSH industries, wellness centres, innovation and research in AYUSH sector through the AYUSH medical system.

In this conference, resources and possibilities related to AYUSH were discussed and subject experts participated. Prof Uttam Kumar Sharma, Prof Anup Gakkhar, Prof HM Chandola, Prof VK Agnihotri and Prof Mahesh Vyas shared their views on the topic ‘Ayurveda and Yogic Wellness Principles’. Views were put forward by the Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh, Prof Renu Singh, Vice Chancellor, Medical Education University, Prof Hem Chandra, Professor Alok Srivastava, Professor PK Prajapati, Professor Ramakant Yadav on the topic ‘harmonious tradition-synergy of Ayurveda and modern medicine’.

On the topic ‘Advances in Ayurvedic Medicine’, Dr Gyanendra Dutta Shukla, Prof Kartar Singh Dhiman, Prof SK Joshi and Dr Manoj Sharma shared their experiences with the attendees. Prof OP Singh, Prof Santosh Bhatt, Prof AK Tripathi, Dr Vinod Upadhyay and Prof RK Joshi presented their views on the topic ‘Lifestyle-related disorders and their prevention’. Prof Sanjay Tripathi and Dr Abhishek Ramesh presented their views on the topic ‘Opportunities and Challenges for a Happy Life in Uttarakhand’.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna was present as the special guest. Various companies working in the manufacturing sector of AYUSH medicines also set up their stalls at the event. The Governor visited these stalls and appreciated the products. On this occasion, Governor Singh also released the souvenir of the Ayurgyan Conference.

In his address, Lt General Singh said that Ayurveda is a priceless heritage given by our ancient sages, which is the basis for the welfare of humanity and a healthy, happy and disease-free lifestyle. He said that Yoga and Ayurveda keep us connected to the roots. Uttarakhand state is famous for its unique herbal wealth and Ayurvedic knowledge. Since ancient times, knowledge, science and spiritual consciousness have been expanding on this sacred land of Uttarakhand, in the divine region of the Himalayas.

Gurmit Singh said that every Uttarakhand resident is a brand ambassador for the propagation of Ayurveda knowledge. “It is our responsibility to make Yoga and Ayurveda accessible to every person and tell them about its benefits. Ayurveda is a great boon for the entire humanity. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world has understood the importance of Ayurveda, Yoga and Marma,” he declared.

Acharya Balkrishna said in his address that the impact of this conference will be on a wide scale. He said that Ayurveda is the most ancient tradition. There is no doubt about the return of Ayurveda to its glory, today the acceptance of this style of sages has again increased at the global level. He said people have to be conscious and awakened towards Ayurveda. Coordination between Ayurveda and modern medical systems is also necessary. Along with the history of Ayurveda, it is important to also teach the history of herb-based methods.

Secretary, AYUSH, Dr Pankaj Pandey gave information about the conference. Vice Chancellor, Ayurvedic University, Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi thanked the people present.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmit Kaur, Secretary to Governor, Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary, AYUSH, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Prof Balkrishna Pawar, Dr Nand Kishore Dadhich, Dr Mithlesh Kumar, Dr KK Pandey, Dr Rajeev Kurele and other experts of AYUSH participated in the medical conference. Experts working in various fields, senior teachers from various Ayurvedic colleges, researchers, postgraduate research students and others participated.