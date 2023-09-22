‘World Alzheimer’s Day’ and ‘World Peace Day’ organized at Patanjali University

peace

Improving the psycho-physical health of human beings and providing a life full of happiness andthrough the application of Yoga-Ayurveda and other alternative medical methods is one of the sacred resolutions of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. At present, various aspects of mental health are being managed through yoga. Every year, the 21st of September is celebrated across theas ‘‘ and ‘‘. ‘Alzheimer’ comes under the category of mental disease whose main symptom is related to forgetfulness. Although forgetting is a natural process, many theories have been propounded by psychologists in this context.

A one-day conference was organized on this occasion by the Department of Psychology, at Patanjali University. After the formal inauguration of the conference, Dr Vaishali Gaur, Organizing Secretary and Chairperson of the Psychology Department, presented the outline of the seminar, welcomed and introduced the guests and informed the participants about the work of the Psychology Department in this direction. He also said that important efforts can be made in this direction by increasing social awareness.

Prof Manish Asthana, Senior Professor IIT Roorkee participated as an expert speaker in the seminar. Prof Asthana discussed in detail the current statistics and effects of Alzheimer’s, its main symptoms and possible causes. Special guest of the program and Dean of Faculty (Research) Prof Manoj Kumar Patairiya and Dean (Teaching) Prof VK Katiyar, while addressing the participants, inspired them for new research work in this direction.

Purvanchal University Former Vice Chancellor of Jaunpur, Prof Raja Ram Yadav, while giving his address as the chief guest in the program, appreciated the efforts made by Patanjali for world peace and wished for peace and prosperity for all. On this occasion, Swami Parmarth Dev, the main central in-charge of Bharat Swabhiman, benefited everyone with his energetic address and explained the psychology of yoga by giving reference to various scriptures.

On this occasion, Dr Abhishek Bhardwaj, Co-Secretary of the conference and Co-Professor of Psychology, while expressing his gratitude to the guests and participants, said that every year lakhs of people in the world suffer from this disease due to which their cognitive ability deteriorates. They also have to face practical problems in terms of quantity.

The program was successfully conducted by the students of the Psychology Department and many interesting and informative presentations were also given which benefited the students, researchers and teachers of various subjects.

At this event, Vice Chancellor of the University Swami Arshadev, Dean of Faculty (Yoga Department) Prof Om Narayan Tiwari, Dean of Naturopathy Dr Toran Singh, Dean of Student Welfare Dr Bipin Dubey and Controller of Examinations Dr AK Singh had a dignified presence.