Biography of Jayaprakash Narayan launched

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Oct: The Book “Jayaprakash Narayan: The People’s Leader” by Arvindar Singh was launched at The Doon Library and Research Centre over the weekend.

The book covers the life of Jayaprakash Narayan who was one of the greatest political leaders of India during the twentieth century. Written for the series Pioneers of Modern India brought out by Niyogi Books Publishers it gives the reader an in-depth picture of JP’s life.

It covers his life’s journey as a socialist, freedom fighter, Bhoodan Activist and his theory of Total Revolution. JP’s role in being the moral fulcrum of one of India’s greatest political upheavals is a major part of this volume.

The panelists, N. Ravi Shankar, Honorary Director Doon Library and Research Centre; Aloke B. Lal, former DGP Uttarakhand and Author; and Anupma Khanna, Special Correspondent, The Pioneer, said that Jayaprakash Narayan was a man who carried the courage of his conviction and proved his worth as a leader who stuck to his principles and was never lured by political power, yet transformed the destiny of the Indian nation. They lauded the efforts of the author, Arvindar Singh, who had earlier written an interesting biography of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and has now written a book of note on Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. Arvindar Singh mentioned in his speech that he was commissioned to write the book about two years ago and was always enamoured by the life of the great freedom fighter who had given the call for Total Revolution and was therefore a labour of love for him.