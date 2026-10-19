Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh bids farewell to Lok Bhavan on completion of tenure

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Oct: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) bid farewell to Lok Bhavan, Dehradun, today, upon completion of his tenure. On the occasion, a contingent of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) accorded him a Guard of Honour.

As the Governor departed from Lok Bhavan, officers and staff extended their best wishes to him and fondly recalled their experiences and the time spent working with him. They wished him happiness, good health and a bright future in the years ahead.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to all officers and employees of the Lok Bhavan family for their cooperation, dedication and team spirit. He said that the five years he had spent in Uttarakhand had been a special and memorable period of his life. During this time, he had the opportunity to establish a close bond with the people of the state and serve them through various public service initiatives.

Earlier, at a brief ceremony, the Governor released “Anathak Yuyutsa”, a book based on his life. The book has been authored by Professor Adhir Yadav.

“Anathak Yuyutsa” chronicles the inspiring life journey of Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), from a village in Punjab to shouldering significant responsibilities in the Indian Army and eventually assuming the office of Governor of Uttarakhand. The book highlights his military experiences, challenges and struggles, while underscoring his dedication to national service, firm resolve and courage.

Those present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, representing the Chief Minister; Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Director General of Police Deepam Seth; Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman; Additional Secretary Reena Joshi; Professor Adhir Yadav; and other administrative officers, along with officers and employees of Lok Bhavan.