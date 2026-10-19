Managing Gatherings

The devastating stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed at least 19 lives, is a tragic reminder of India’s persistent vulnerabilities in managing massive gatherings. Triggered by a sudden downpour, poor crowd segregation, and confusing public announcements, this disaster underscores critical gaps that India continually fails to address. As the Haridwar Kumbh Mela approaches, these unlearned lessons present a severe risk for an event of an even grander scale.

The core gaps in India’s crowd management include flawed event metrics and overcapacity. Organisers and local authorities routinely rely on static calculations rather than dynamic, real-time tracking. When unforeseen environmental triggers like rain or a rumour occur, a venue quickly turns into a choke point.

There is general disregard of the National Disaster Management Authority guidelines on crowd control, which strictly mandate clear demarcation of entry and exit routes, continuous monitoring, and emergency holding areas. Yet, as seen in Kolkata, narrow passages and shared transit routes remain common.

Then there is failure in crisis communication. Misleading public announcements and the lack of automated, synchronised public address systems frequently trigger mass panic. Creaking infrastructure and lack of accountability also play a critical role. Temporary structures often compromise safety for visual grandeur. Post-disaster responses rarely enforce strict, long-term legal penalties on planning bodies, enabling a culture of administrative complacency.

The incident raises red flags for the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh. The Kumbh Mela attracts tens of millions of pilgrims who traverse narrow riverfront ghats and bridges. If the systemic failures from the Kolkata tragedy are not addressed, the threat of a larger disaster remains high. What should be avoided is the fallacy of high crowd tolerance. Indian crowd management strategies frequently bank on the high density tolerance of pilgrims until structural thresholds are completely broken.

Such events face the danger of rapid bottlenecks. At major ghats, sudden weather shifts or unscheduled movement of high-profile VIP groups can stall foot traffic, triggering compressive asphyxia in dense queues within minutes. Inadequate holding infrastructure also poses a problem. Without pre-defined holding yards outside the core religious zones, sudden surges toward the river during auspicious hours (Shahi Snan) can overwhelm transit infrastructure.

To ensure safety at the upcoming Kumbh, authorities must move away from reactive damage control. Success requires implementing automated capacity cut-offs, designing wide, unencumbered radial exit routes, and enforcing absolute administrative accountability before a single pilgrim steps forward.