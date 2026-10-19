A Legacy Remembered: Welham Girls’ School presents Bhavna Swarup Trophy for Excellence

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Welham Girls’ School began its 69th Founders’ Day celebrations with a special assembly and award ceremony. Students were invited on stage to receive trophies and certificates for their accomplishments through the year in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. The assembly also held a moment of particular meaning: the inaugural presentation of a trophy instituted in memory of Bhavna Swarup, a Welhamite who passed away 25 years ago.

The assembly was presided over by Vibha Kapoor, Principal of Welham Girls’ School, and the Chief Guest, Sangeeta Kain, Principal of Welham Boys’ School, along with the august teaching staff and the students.

The Bhavna Swarup Trophy is awarded to the Best All-Rounder in the Junior School. Bhavna studied at Welham from 1997 to 2000, joining in Class 5 and staying through Class 7. She had just entered Class 8 at the time of her untimely demise, so it is fitting that the trophy honours the junior years she spent here. In a special case this year, the award was shared by two students, Deveshi Ahlawat and Dhanshree Bhoopal.

Bhavna’s parents, Alok Swarup and Madhvi Swarup, were present, along with her brother Prabhaav Swarup, her sister Shreya Swarup, and her friend Khushi Jain.

Alok Swarup delivered a heartwarming speech on behalf of the family and thanked the school for the honour. The Chief Guest followed with a warm and moving address, drawing on her own life experiences and encouraging the students to build their own paths in life. The Principal of Welham Girls’ School then closed the assembly with heartfelt words of wisdom and inspiration.

This trophy makes sure that Bhavna’s name will inspire Welhamites for years to come, rewarding the same spirit she brought to the school.