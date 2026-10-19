Kasiga School Hosts Inter House Cross Country Championship- 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Kasiga School successfully organised the Kasiga Inter-House Cross Country Championship 2026 on Saturday, 17 October, commencing at 6:00 a.m. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various age groups, bringing together the spirit of sportsmanship, endurance, discipline and healthy competition.

The cross-country run was organised across seven race categories, with distances ranging from 2 km to 5 km, ensuring age-appropriate challenges for the participants. The races tested the students’ stamina, determination, perseverance and ability to push beyond their limits.

The event commenced with the Sub-Junior Boys and Junior Girls (Classes IV, V and VI) competing in the 2 km race. This was followed by the Senior Boys (Classes XI and XII) in the 5 km race and the Senior Girls (Classes X, XI and XII) in the 4 km race. The Middle Girls (Classes VII, VIII and IX) competed in the 3 km race, followed by the Junior Boys (Classes VII and VIII) in the 3 km race and the Middle Boys (Classes IX and X) in the 4 km race.

The races provided an excellent platform for students to demonstrate physical fitness, resilience, self-discipline and a strong sense of camaraderie. The enthusiastic participation reflected Kasiga School ’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals through a balanced emphasis on academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

The medal ceremonies were conducted by the school leadership. The event culminated in the Inter-House Trophy Award Ceremony. The overall trophy was bagged by Amazon House.

The school congratulated all the participants and winners for their dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit. The event reaffirmed the importance of fitness, teamwork and healthy competition in school life, while strengthening the bonds of unity and pride among the houses.