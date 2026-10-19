Minister Ganesh Joshi attends ‘Hamro Dashain Cultural Festival’, Honours Veer Naris and Ex-Servicemen

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi attended the ‘ Hamro Dashain Cultural Festival -2026’, organised by the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha at the Manekshaw Auditorium in Dehradun on Saturday, as the chief guest. On the occasion, he felicitated Veer Naris (war widows), Veer Matas (mothers of martyrs), ex – servicemen , and individuals who contributed to relief and rescue operations during the disaster in Nepal.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi extended his advance greetings and best wishes to everyone on the upcoming festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. He said that the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha had been working continuously for the welfare and social upliftment of society for many years. He highlighted the significant contribution of the Gorkhali community to the Indian Army and said that its brave soldiers had played a vital role in defending the nation.

Referring to the famous statement by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Joshi said, “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or he is a Gorkha.” He said the statement reflected the indomitable courage, valour and dedication to the nation displayed by Gorkhali soldiers.

The Cabinet Minister said that the identity of any community was rooted in its cultural heritage and traditions. He appreciated the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha for its commendable efforts to preserve the community’s culture, traditions and heritage and pass them on to the younger generation. He added that the Gorkhali community had always showered him with love and affection, for which he remained deeply grateful.

The Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha expressed its gratitude to Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi for donating one month’s salary towards relief efforts for disaster-affected people in Nepal. The Sabha presented him with a letter of appreciation and honour in recognition of his contribution.

Office-bearer Jyoti Kotiya, Mandal President Rajiv Gurung, Sabha President Padam Thapa, Prabha Shah, office-bearers of the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.