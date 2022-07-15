BJP Govt committed to development of Gairsain: Dhami

Chief Minister inaugurates ‘Jyoti Scholarship’ & ‘Vijay Scholarship’ at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asserted that the BJP Government had made Gairsain the summer capital and it was fully committed to its development. Dhami was responding to queries of the media persons during an interaction with the media at a function organised at University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES) here today.

Dhami asserted that in the recently sanctioned budget, the government had made a provision of Rs 22 crore for Gairsain.

The media persons had asked questions in this respect which had been raised recently by veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. It may be recalled that Pic: Bhumesh Bharti Harish Rawat had claimed that the budget of the Dhami government was disappointing and said that that there was no significant budget provision for Gairsain and that it was the betrayal of the people’s feelings.

Harish Rawat had also criticised the government for holding the budget session of the assembly in Dehradun.

In response to these questions, the Chief Minister said that the government had made Gairsain the summer capital and was committed to its development. In order to take forward the development of the basic infrastructure of Gairsain, a direct provision for an amount of Rs 22 crores had been made in this budget also. It was the summer capital of the state and the government was serious over development in Gairsain.

The CM also said that financial problems would not come in the way of meritorious students of the weaker sections of the state. CM launched ‘Jyoti Scholarship’ for such children and ‘Vijay Scholarship’ to promote talented sportspersons. The Chief Minister said that the scholarship launched by UPES for the meritorious and talented sportspersons was a commendable step. During this, the Chief Minister said that the National Education Policy2020 had been introduced in the country to bring revolutionary changes in education.

Dhami launched the Centre for Culture and Art and the Centre for Indian Knowledge at the varsity which had been set up with the aim of promoting, preserving and studying the folk culture and traditions of Uttarakhand besides passing on the ancient Indian knowledge to the new generation. Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated ‘Jyoti Scholarship’ and ‘Vijay’ scholarship.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the arrival of big institutions and universities in any region not only enhanced the life of the students studying in them, but also changed the lives of the people of the surrounding area. The livelihood resources of the people at the local level also tended to increase. He called upon the university to pay attention to contribute towards development in the remote and rural areas of Uttarakhand.