Car plunges into river near Kaudiyala, search on for passengers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jul: Information was received from the police post Beasi that a car had plunged into Ganga River near Kaudiyala this morning. A rescue team from SDRF Post Bayasi reached the spot and the rescue was still underway at the time of writing this report. The rescue team found a number plate of the car lying near the river having registration number of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The registration number is UP15AD-2158. Search was underway for the car. The Police Station Muni-ki-reti confirmed that the car has fallen in the river, and that a team of divers have been called. A team of divers from SDRF Post Dhalwala reached the spot by the afternoon and was engaged in the rescue operations.

As per the information available, the car was carrying the passengers who were returning after visiting Kedarnath. Reaching the spot, the rescue team went down the gorge with ropes in extremely risky conditions and found the number plate, carry bag, mobile and Aadhar card of the vehicle on the bank of the river, due to which it was estimated that the vehicle had fallen into the river. Due to the rise in the water level of the river and excessive flow, the team was facing a lot of hardship in rescue operations. At the same time, the family members were informed from the Aadhar card found on the spot. Rescue operation is still on. Meanwhile in an unrelated incident in Dehradun, two young girls were reported to have been swept away in the strong current of the seasonal river in Aamwala village near Tapowan in Dehradun. A rescue team from SDRF Post Sahasradhara immediately reached the spot on the information of two girls being washed away in the strong current of drain in Tarla Amwala Raipur in Dehradun. While the body of 1 girl was recovered, search was still on for the other girl.