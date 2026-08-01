BJP leader Jugran raises issues regarding MKP College with Dr BVRC Purushottam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran today met Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Higher Education, Uttarakhand, and submitted a memorandum highlighting the issue of approximately 85% vacant teaching and non-teaching positions at MKP PG College, Dehradun. During the meeting, he urged the government to initiate the recruitment process for these vacant posts at the earliest.

Jugran informed the Secretary that during the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh era, MKP PG College was regarded as one of the most prestigious women’s colleges in northern India. Its alumna have gone on to hold distinguished positions across various fields in India and abroad, bringing pride to Uttarakhand.

He further stated that at the time of Uttarakhand’s formation, the college had nearly 5,000 students. However, enrolment has steadily declined over the years, falling to around 1,500 students last year. He noted that, instead of growing, the student population has reduced to nearly one-third of its earlier strength.

Jugran said that due to the government’s neglect over the past one and a half decades, no recruitment has been carried out to fill vacant positions at the college. As a result, the situation has deteriorated significantly, with nearly 85% of teaching and non-teaching posts currently lying vacant. He warned that, if the situation continues, the women’s college could face closure within the next two years as many of the remaining staff members are due to retire.

He urged the Secretary, Higher Education, to begin the recruitment process without further delay. Responding positively, Dr Purushottam assured Jugran that an update on the matter would be provided within the next ten days.