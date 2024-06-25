BJP to hold meeting in Delhi on U’khand today; Dhami, Bhatt to participate

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Jun: An important meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding Uttarakhand is scheduled to be held in New Delhi tomorrow, in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt as well as several central leaders will be present. In this meeting, several important decisions may be taken on important issues related to Uttarakhand. This was indicated in an informal chat with the media persons by BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt at the State Party Headquarters today.

Bhatt indicated that the meeting has been scheduled to be held tomorrow at 8 p.m. in New Delhi. National General Secretary, Organisation, BL Santosh, Leader in charge of party affairs in the state Dushyant Gautam, all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs of the state along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shall also be present in this meeting. Bhatt indicated that many party programmes will be decided for the coming days in Uttarakhand. He added that this meeting will be held at the residence of Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta. The strategy will also be discussed regarding the upcoming civic elections as well as the Panchayat elections proposed to be held in November-December.

Bhatt asserted that it is a time of happiness for the state BJP as it occupies all the 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttarakhand and has now again retained all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state. He said that the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions will also be discussed. He said that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members who won after the Lok Sabha elections attend the House. He said that the President’s address is to be held on 27 June, in which every member of both the houses from the state will be present.

Bhatt further claimed that Uttarakhand has always received special love from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this will again be reflected in the upcoming budget.

In response to questions, Bhatt claimed that the ground conditions there are clearly indicating a big victory of the party candidate Rajendra Bhandari in the byelection on Badrinath seat. He said that Chief Minister Dhami and he had a detailed discussion with senior workers. Every worker of the organisation there is engaged in all out efforts to make the lotus bloom. He also claimed that BJP will also win Manglaur seat for the first time as the local people will also vote for their development and the double engine government led by PM Modi and CM Dhami. Regarding the tours of star campaigners, he said, the organisation is busy finalising the programme. After the withdrawal of names on 26 June, star campaigners will start touring both the constituencies. In response to a question asked regarding cabinet expansion and handing over more Lal Battis, he said that these issues may also be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting.