BJP win is victory of nationalist politics: Mahendra Bhatt

U’khand BJP celebrates party’s hattrick in Haryana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: Uttarakhand BJP celebrated the electoral hattrick in Haryana and its best ever performance in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections at its state headquarters, here, today.

After the news of the victory reached the party headquarters, the workers set off fireworks and distributed sweets amongst themselves and danced energetically to the beat of drums. They also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s national leadership.

In a statement issued, today, State Party President Mahendra Bhatt congratulated PM Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with the people and the party workers of Haryana, for the unprecedented victory.

Bhatt described this victory as a triumph of the development work of the double-engine government in Haryana and as the victory of nationalist ideas over the casteist politics of the opposition. Bhatt claimed that it is the victory of the BJP’s actual guarantees over the false promises of Congress, and a victory of democratic faith over those who spread confusion in the name of the Constitution, and it is the victory of the unifying ideas over those that divide the country in the name of reservations.

Bhatt also expressed gratitude to the Uttarakhandi migrants living in Haryana for blessing the BJP candidates. Additionally, he acknowledged the hard work of all the party workers from Uttarakhand who participated in the Haryana elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, considering their efforts crucial in making the victory spectacular.

On this celebratory occasion, State General Secretary, Organisation, Ajaey Kumar congratulated all the workers. He described forming the government for the third consecutive time in Haryana as a victory of the BJP government’s work and the efforts of the party organisation. He also reminded that the party’s performance had improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the most important achievement there was the peaceful completion of elections after the removal of Article 370. He appealed to all the workers to prepare hard for the upcoming Kedarnath by-election and civic elections with renewed enthusiasm from this victory.

During the celebration, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Saurabh Bahuguna, MLAs Ram Singh Kaida, and Khajan Das, Lal Batti holders Dr Devendra Bhasin, Madhu Bhatt, BJP’s State Vice President Mukesh Koli, State Treasurer Puneet Mittal, Sunita Vidyarthi and Ashok Verma along with a large number of party officials and workers, were present at the headquarters.