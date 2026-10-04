BJP’s Laghu Udyog Prakosht hosts panel discussions at Archex Event on mountain construction and economy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Laghu Udyog Prakosht, BJP, organised two panel discussions on safe mountain construction and Uttarakhand’s emerging economy today at ARCHEX: The Architectural Expo, Parade Ground, Dehradun. Actor and businessman Amit Garg moderated both sessions, covering

the state’s-built environment, tourism and film sector.

Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal was the chief guest of the first session, “Building with the Mountains & Building for the Unforeseen”, held from noon to 1 pm. The panel included Dr Gaural Goyal; architect Vinay Singh; Mamta Pangti, Convenor, BJP Disaster Management Cell; and Joginder Singh Pundir, State President, Krida Bharti. Discussions focused on mountain-responsive construction and safety in unforeseen circumstances.

The second session, “The New Mountain Economy & Films”, held from 3 pm to 4 pm, addressed tourism, hospitality, architecture and film city development. Participants included Kunal Malla, actor, director and producer; Nitin Mehta, B&B/homestay representative; Abhishek Tewari, filmmaker; and Anil Sharma, producer, Adira Films, and former DSP, UK Police. Deepak Gairola, Secretary, Uttarakhand Sanskriti Vibhag, attended as special guest.

ARCHEX is organised by Minds Media and Management, with event management by Kreoniq India.

The concluding session on 4 October will focus on Uttarakhand’s vision for 2047, with former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat as chief guest.