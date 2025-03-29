Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi reviews preparations for Multipurpose Camp

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inspected the preparations for the upcoming Multipurpose Camp to be held on 29 March at the Survey Stadium, Hathibarkala, in his Mussoorie Assembly constituency. The camp is being organised to mark the completion of three years of the state government.

During the inspection, Minister Ganesh Joshi directed district administration officials to complete all necessary preparations in time and ensure the successful execution of the event. He emphasised that this camp would play a crucial role in delivering public welfare schemes to the people. He also stated that various departments would provide their services at the camp to effectively implement government welfare programmes and maximise public benefits.

Several officials from the district administration and police department were present on the occasion.