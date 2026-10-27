Cabinet Minister Joshi calls on Akhilesh Yadav to apologise to Yogi Adityanath

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Protesting against the remarks made by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hundreds of BJP workers, led by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, burnt an effigy at Kuthal Gate in Dehradun on Sunday. During the protest, the party workers condemned Akhilesh Yadav’s statement and demanded a public apology from him.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Akhilesh Yadav had used objectionable language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he described as a guardian of Sanatan Dharma and a native of Uttarakhand. He said the remarks deserved the strongest possible condemnation.

Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as one of the country’s most popular leaders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that successive surveys reflect the preference of the people of Uttar Pradesh for Yogi Adityanath as their Chief Minister. According to him, Akhilesh Yadav had made such remarks out of frustration over this growing popularity.

The Cabinet Minister said that BJP workers had symbolically burnt not only Akhilesh Yadav’s effigy but also the ideology reflected in his remarks. He demanded that Akhilesh Yadav apologise for his statement.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi further said that the people of Uttarakhand would not forgive Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks. He pointed out that a large number of people from Uttarakhand also reside in Uttar Pradesh and added that the statement could adversely affect Akhilesh Yadav’s political support base. He said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would also give him an appropriate response in the coming days.

During the protest, office-bearers holding ministerial-rank responsibilities Jyoti Kotia and Shamsher Singh Bisht, Mandal President Rajiv Gurung, Sandhya Thapa, Mohit Kharola, Anshul Chawla, along with a large number of BJP workers and local residents, were present.