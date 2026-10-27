Gov inaugurates Literature, Culture and Arts Festival–2026 at ‘Lekhak Gaon’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Governor Dr. D. S. Bisen inaugurated the International Literature, Culture and Arts Festival–2026 at Lekhak Gaon in Thano on Sunday. The five-day festival is being attended by representatives associated with literature, art and culture from India and abroad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest, Governor Dr. D. S. Bisen said that literature, culture and art are powerful mediums for bringing humanity together. He stated that the festival would play a significant role in promoting literary creativity and cultural dialogue.

The Governor emphasised the need to encourage literary creation, translation, research and publication in local languages. He also stressed that the conservation of the Himalayan environment, biodiversity and traditional knowledge should receive greater prominence in literary discourse. He said that maintaining a balance between development and nature was essential to ensuring a secure future for generations to come.

The Governor observed that the future of any nation depends on the knowledge, values and creativity of its younger generation. He emphasised the need to cultivate among young people the habit of reading books, original thinking, respect for their mother tongues and an interest in literature. He further stated that modern technology and artificial intelligence could support the preservation and dissemination of literature, but its fundamental strength lay in human sensitivity and original thought.

The Governor called upon writers and literary figures to promote public awareness of national unity, social harmony and environmental conservation. Appreciating the vision behind Lekhak Gaon, he congratulated its patron, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and his team. He expressed confidence that the initiative would encourage writers, researchers and emerging talents.

During the programme, the Governor released the Lekhak Gaon Coffee Table Book and the book Lekhak Gaon Srijan Yatra 2025–26.

Former President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun; founder of Lekhak Gaon, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’; Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj; President of Parmarth Niketan, Swami Chidanand Muni; Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, and litterateur Santosh Choubey; renowned UK-based Indian-origin litterateur Tejendra Sharma; Director of Lekhak Gaon, Vidushi Nishank; and writers, scholars and distinguished guests from India and abroad were present on the occasion.