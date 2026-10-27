Youth4 Rising Bharat – Kedar Drive 2026 launched by Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

Aarushi Nishank leads National Youth Expedition for Himalayan Conservation

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 25 Oct: Actor, producer and social activist Aarushi Nishank spearheaded the launch of Youth4 Rising Bharat – Kedar Drive 2026 in New Delhi on 22 October, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, flagging off the expedition. The initiative aims to mobilise youth and citizens for environmental awareness, sustainable practices and the conservation of the ecologically fragile Himalayan region, with Kedarnath Dham as a key destination.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated Aarushi Nishank’s leadership and described her as an emerging national youth icon, recognising her efforts to inspire young people to participate in environmental conservation, nation-building and social service. He acknowledged the importance of her initiative in bringing together students, volunteers and citizens around the shared mission of protecting the Himalayas and promoting a cleaner, greener India. The appreciation highlighted Aarushi’s growing role in connecting youth leadership with environmental responsibility and translating the spirit of public participation into meaningful action.

Speaking about the initiative, Aarushi Nishank said, “Youth4 Rising Bharat – Kedar Drive 2026 is more than an expedition to Kedarnath; it is a collective call to action, especially for our youth, to take responsibility for protecting our environment. The Himalayas are an invaluable ecological heritage and a vital lifeline. Safeguarding their rivers, forests and biodiversity is our shared responsibility. Through this campaign, we aim to transform environmental awareness into meaningful action and inspire a lasting culture of sustainability, service and responsible citizenship.”

The national expedition brings together students from IITs, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the University of Delhi and Gujarat University, along with National Service Scheme (NSS) members, India Foundation, Sparsh Ganga Abhiyaan volunteers, environmental activists, social media influencers, media representatives and participants associated with India Foundation. The campaign aims to mobilise more than 10,000 volunteers and inspire citizens to make environmental responsibility an integral part of everyday life.

Aarushi Nishank is an actor, producer, social activist and environmental advocate whose work spans cinema, culture and community initiatives. As a co-founder of Sparsh Ganga Abhiyaan and founder of Plastic Se Punya, she has championed environmental awareness, river conservation and responsible plastic use.