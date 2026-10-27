Virasat Mahotsav-2026: Vintage Car Rally held in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Oct: This year, too, at Virasat Mahotsav, the old cars and dozens of old two-wheelers made their presence and strength felt, putting on a display on the streets of Doon with the spirit of “We Are No Less Than Anyone”.

At the Virasat Mahotsav venue, the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Nimbu Wala, long rows of old cars and old two-wheelers lined up. Residents of Uttarakhand were also seen looking at all these vehicles with great amazement. When these vintage four-wheelers and two-wheelers roared on the roads, and raced ahead, there was no limit to the people’s astonishment. These old cars and two-wheelers became a major attraction at Virasat on Sunday, and a large crowd gathered enthusiastically to see them. The younger generation, in particular, was present in large numbers. They enthusiastically took selfies with these vehicles on their mobile phones.

People showed great enthusiasm in watching this rally. A large number of bike and car riders participated enthusiastically, proudly displaying their vehicles. All these bike and car owners had decorated and polished their vehicles in a very attractive manner. The total number of two-wheelers participating in the event, including scooters and motorcycles, was 51, while the number of old cars was 28. These vehicles included models from not only India but also foreign countries, and information about them was provided by the vehicle owners themselves.

The rally of vintage vehicles was flagged off by Sunaina Aggarwal, Vice President of the Virasat Organising Committee, and Dr S Farooq, President of the Himalaya Wellness Company. Dr S Farooq is also a distinguished researcher, academician, and philanthropist.

The rally began at the Virasat Mahotsav venue and passed along Seven Oaks School, the old Virasat venue, ONGC, Kishannagar, Chakrata Road, and Bindal before reaching Ghantaghar. From there, it returned to the Himalayan Cultural Centre, the venue of Virasat Mahotsav, via Chakrata Road and Bindal Bridge. A special sight was that people continued admiring these old cars and dozens of old two-wheelers for hours. While watching them race swiftly along the roads, the enthusiasm and excitement among the people grew even greater. The rally organised under Virasat Mahotsav also brought a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm to the festival today.