BRICS Goals

The two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi under the overarching theme of “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development”, will focus on addressing pressing transnational disruptions while giving a legislative voice to the Global South.

In the present global context, the key issues before the forum are many and challenging. There is the need, for instance, for global governance reform. This requires addressing outmoded multilateral architectures to demand a more equitable, multipolar institutional setup. This includes strengthening the Global South’s representation in bodies like the UN Security Council, IMF, and the World Bank.

To be better prepared for a collective future, there has to be ethical AI and digital transformation. As such, deliberations are required on human-centred innovation. Lawmakers face the task of creating regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence, data privacy, and cyber-security to prevent digital monopolies and technological exploitation. Unless they are themselves better informed, there is little likelihood of their being able to legislate in their respective countries on the issue.

The challenge of Sustainability and Climate Change hits much of the Global South even harder. Finding ways for parliaments to drive inclusive futures and low-carbon development pathways without compromising economic growth will require cooperation and collective determination.

At the present, transnational security and instability is an increasing threat. Navigating regional conflicts, economic volatility, trade tensions, and cross-border terrorism while building strong, resilient democratic institutions is a requirement that will hold centre-stage at the forum.

There is much that can be achieved – for instance, translating declarations into law. The forum serves as a critical bridge, converting commitments from executive BRICS summits into concrete domestic legislation, budgetary allocations, and actionable policies across member states.

A consensus can be built on ethical technology. Lawmakers can establish shared baselines for the responsible deployment of AI and open-source Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to reduce cross-border remittance costs.

For Speaker Om Birla, this represents stronger parliamentary diplomacy. By bringing together leaders from diverse political systems (democracies, monarchies, and distinct governance structures), the forum can build mutual trust, exchange best practices, and create moral frameworks for governance.

As for the Joint Declaration for the Global South, a primary goal is one that solidifies a unified stance on global governance reform, and ensuring that international frameworks reflect the needs of every citizen rather than uniform Western metrics. The two-day of deliberations will show how much of this has been understood and what practical measures can be taken to achieve the common goals.