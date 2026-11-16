Defending Gains

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the strides the country has made in eliminating Maoism, it is important to ensure it does not make a comeback. This is because there are still in existence the radical believers and enablers that introduced the ideology in the first place.

In practical terms, to prevent a resurgence of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) after India declared zero LWE-affected districts in March 2026, the state must replace security vacuums with responsive local governance, protected tribal rights, and sustained economic inclusion. Security operations alone only suppress symptoms, so lasting peace requires addressing the historical roots of tribal alienation. For this, it is necessary to safeguard tribal rights and autonomy. This can be done by enforcing constitutional protections. Authorities must strictly implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and the Forest Rights Act. Empowering local Gram Sabhas to manage natural resources and approve land acquisition prevents corporate displacement and builds grassroots trust.

In the economic sphere, forest produce trade should be streamlined. Decentralised procurement of Minor Forest Produce ensures fair prices for Adivasi communities and cuts off local grievances. The long existing administrative vacuum needs to be ended. Transitioning security camps into civic hubs would help create the necessary infrastructure. Reclaimed camps should continue evolving into service delivery centres – like Bastar’s Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera Project – that bring healthcare, education, and welfare schemes directly to remote villages. The infrastructure momentum should be sustained. Completing rural roads, mobile networks, and banking access in former “legacy and thrust” districts keeps isolated communities connected to the mainstream economy.

Above all, policing and justice should be reformed. A shift is required to community policing. As central paramilitary forces draw down, state police must adopt citizen-friendly, intelligence-led policing rather than heavy-handed enforcement. Judicial backlogs should be cleared. Expediting trials and reviewing cases of incarcerated tribal youths removes a major source of community resentment.

Rehabilitation and vigilance should be consolidated through steps like meaningful reintegration. Thousands of surrendered cadres require long-term skill training, livelihood support, and social acceptance so they do not return to militancy or organised crime.

Financial and ideological monitoring should be maintained. Agencies must continue tracking illicit funding networks and prevent criminal syndicates from filling the void left by Maoist groups in mineral-rich belts. There are lessons to be learned from what has taken place and these should become part of future administrative training, not just in former Maoist areas but elsewhere too.