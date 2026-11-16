Dr Bhaskaran of HNBGU selected for INSA Visiting Scientist Programme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 15 Nov: Dr Bhaskaran, a faculty member of the Department of Chemistry at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University (HNBGU), has been selected for the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Visiting Scientist Programme for the financial year 2026–27. Under this programme, he will get the opportunity to undertake academic and research activities as a Visiting Scientist at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, for a period of one month.

According to the selection letter issued by the Indian National Science Academy on 29 September, Dr Bhaskaran has been selected for this prestigious programme.

As per the programme guidelines, Dr Bhaskaran is required to complete his one-month visit and research activities by February 15, 2027. Following the completion of his visit, he will also submit a brief report on his research work to the Indian National Science Academy.

Dr Bhaskaran will commence his academic and research activities at JNU from November 16, 2026.

His selection for this prestigious programme is a significant achievement for the university’s ongoing research and academic activities. It will provide him with an opportunity to gain valuable research experience at one of the country’s premier academic institutions, while also facilitating academic collaboration and the exchange of knowledge.

On this occasion, Dr. Bhaskaran expressed his gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof Shri Prakash Singh, senior faculty member of the Department of Chemistry Prof DS Negi, and all the faculty members of the department. He stated that their guidance, cooperation, and continuous encouragement have been a constant source of inspiration, motivating him to further advance his academic and research pursuits.