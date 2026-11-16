Drunk tourist creates ruckus on Mussoorie’s Mall Road

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 15 Nov: A tourist from Delhi, who was heavily intoxicated, caused a major disturbance late at night on the Mall Road here. It is alleged that the tourist was driving his car at high speed, endangering the lives of others. When local residents stopped him to object, he began using abusive language and behaving in an offensive manner. The situation escalated further when the tourist pulled an object resembling a pistol from his pocket and brandished it at the crowd. This sparked outrage among those present, who then smashed the windows of his car. The individual was subsequently handed over to the police.

According to reports, the tourist—a resident of Delhi—had arrived in Mussoorie by car with his wife. Late at night, he was seen driving at a high speed along Mall Road. Locals allege that he even collided with another vehicle; when the driver of that vehicle confronted him, the tourist reportedly pulled out an object resembling a pistol in an attempt to intimidate those around him.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Mussoorie police arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control, and took the tourist to the police station (Kotwali). The police have initiated action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, the tourist’s vehicle has been seized.

Narendra Singh Gehlawat, the in-charge of the Mussoorie police station, stated that the tourist was in a highly intoxicated state. While there were reports of a pistol being brandished, preliminary investigations revealed that the object was not a real firearm, but rather a lighter designed to look like a pistol. The police are conducting a serious investigation into the entire matter.

The station house officer (SHO) stated that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the police, and no individual is permitted to take the law into their own hands. If any tourist or local resident engages in disorderly conduct while under the influence of alcohol or violates traffic rules, the police should be informed immediately. The police will take action against the concerned individual in accordance with the law. He clarified that assaulting someone or vandalising a vehicle is a legal offense, and those responsible will not be spared.

Incidents involving high-speed driving late at night and disturbances caused by individuals under the influence of alcohol—occurring in a sensitive, tourist-heavy area like Mall Road—have raised questions regarding security arrangements. While driving under the influence of alcohol poses a threat to the lives of both local residents and tourists, the act of a mob taking the law into its own hands during such disputes is also a matter of serious concern. The police now face the challenge of conducting an impartial investigation into the entire sequence of events to clarify the roles of both parties involved.