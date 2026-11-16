Cheshire Home celebrates 70 years of service

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Cheshire Homes India, Dehradun, is an institution that provides a lifetime home to the individuals of society with physical and intellectual disabilities.

It was founded by Group Captain Lord Cheshire. Cheshire Home celebrated its 70th Founder’s Day today in its premises on Pritam Road, here.

The Chief Guest was Abhay Kumar Singh, former CMD of NHPC Limited. The Guest of Honour was Swami Asimatmananda Maharaj, Head of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Dehradun. Distinguished citizens, donors, and community members attended the celebration.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome from Dr VP Pathak, Honorary Chairman, and Pradeep Srivastava, Honorary Secretary.

Highlights of the event included vibrant cultural performances by the Divyang residents of Cheshire Home, alongside folk songs and dance by students from Kanya Gurukul School, The Pestle Weed School, and Graphic Era University. The programme was anchored by Ailesh Awasthi.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Honorary Secretary Pradeep Srivastava, expressing gratitude to the guests, participants, and media for their continued support.