Cabinet Minister Joshi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several public welfare–oriented development projects in Ward No. 5, Dhorankhas, here, today. These projects are being undertaken at an estimated total cost of approximately Rs 1.50 crore.

Addressing local residents on the occasion, the Cabinet Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is working with the resolve of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. He emphasised that strengthening basic infrastructure in both urban and rural areas remains the government’s top priority. He stated that upon completion, these development works will provide residents with better roads, drinking water facilities, drainage systems, beautification works, and other essential amenities.

Ganesh Joshi stated that the approved projects in the area include road construction and repair, drain construction, development of community facilities, and other public utility works, ensuring overall development of the region. He directed officials to ensure that all works are completed with high quality and within the stipulated timeframe. He also announced the construction of a sewer line and an ex-servicemen’s building in the ward.

During the programme, office bearers of the Rajeshwar Nagar Jan Kalyan Samiti, local residents, and public representatives welcomed the Cabinet Minister and expressed gratitude for the development initiatives undertaken in the area.

The projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid include: Construction of a tube well in Rajeshwar Nagar Phase–1 by the Jal Sansthan (Rs 90.15 lakh); Construction of a community building in Rajeshwar Nagar Phase–1 by MDDA (Rs 30.12 lakh); construction of tin shed and classrooms at a modern government primary school under MLA funds (Rs 14.60 lakh); construction of a community building in Mandakini Vihar, Block C (Rs 12.58 lakh).

On this occasion, Corporator Alpana Rana, Surendra Rana, Niranjan Dobhal, Ashish Thapa, Anuj Kaushal, Surya Prakash Farasi, BJP Metropolitan Vice President Om Kakkar, Sanjay Nautiyal, Bhupendra Solanki, Ajay Karki, society presidents, along with other local public representatives, departmental officials, party workers, and a large number of residents were also present.