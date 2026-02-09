Cabinet Minister Joshi watches inspirational film “Godaan”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi visited the Pacific Mall theatre located in Jakhan, here, today, to watch the inspirational film “Godaan”, which is based on the message of Indian culture and cow conservation. On this occasion, BJP State Organisation General Secretary Ajay Kumar was also present with him.

After watching the film, Minister Joshi said, “Godaan is not just a film, but a powerful and sensitive portrayal of Indian culture, traditions, and human values.” He stated that the film presents love, sacrifice, service, and struggle towards Gau Mata in a very touching and impactful manner, emotionally connecting with the audience while also conveying a strong social message.

He further said that, in today’s fast-paced modern lifestyle, society is gradually moving away from its values and traditions. Inspirational films like Godaan provide an opportunity to reconnect with our roots and understand the importance of Indian culture. He emphasised that the cow is not merely an animal, but a cornerstone of Indian culture, faith, and the rural economy.

The Cabinet Minister appealed to the people of the state, especially the youth, to watch the film and embrace the message of Indian culture and cow protection.

On this occasion, hundreds of office-bearers, party workers from the BJP Mussoorie Assembly constituency, and several distinguished citizens were also present.