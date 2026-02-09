Champions crowned at ‘The TonsBridge School Annual Sports Fest’

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Feb: The courts were ablaze with competitive spirit and high-octane energy as The TonsBridge School hosted its First Inter-School Sports Fest from 6 to 8 February.

The Guest of Honour was Suresh Kumar Ranot, an accomplished international basketball player and a seasoned leader in Human Resources. Ranot is currently serving as the Chief Manager (HR) at ONGC, Dehradun. His distinguished sports career is highlighted by a Bronze Medal at the 2017 World Master Games in New Zealand and his ongoing contribution as a member of the Basketball Federation of India Selection Committee.

The event saw spirited competition across multiple disciplines, with prominent schools from the region, including The Asian School, DIS (Doon International School), and Welham Girls’ School, vying for top honours.

In a thrilling display of power and precision, the host team, The TonsBridge School, dominated the Boys’ Lawn Tennis category to secure the gold. The players lived up to the pressure, defeating The Oasis in a hard-fought final. GD Goenka clinched the third-spot, while Doon International School (Riverside Campus) rounded out the top four with a commendable performance.

The Girls’ Tennis matches were a master class in finesse and strategy. Welham Girls’ School emerged as the undisputed champions, taking home the winner’s trophy after a series of intense rallies. The hosts, The TonsBridge School, secured a strong second-place finish, followed by Unison World School in third.

In a rare feat of skill and strategy, The Tonsbridge School secured both the Gold and Silver positions in Chess, with their “Team A” taking the top spot and “Team B” following closely behind.

The Tonsbridge School Boys’ team clinched the first-place trophy in Football, defeating DIS Riverside in a competitive bracket.

The Asian School proved to be a formidable opponent, taking home the first-place trophy in both Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball.

The event concluded with a grand medal ceremony celebrating the spirit of healthy competition that defines Dehradun’s vibrant school sports culture.

Chairman of The TonsBridge School, Vijay Nagar presented a token of gratitude to Suresh Kumar Ranot.