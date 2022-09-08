Cabinet will decide which institution will conduct recruitment test: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, today, there would be no delay in the recruitment examinations and urged the youth of the state not to let their hopes turn into despair. The pending examinations would continue to be held. He added that a proposal regarding ensuring the recruitment process continues be it regarding those of the UKSSSC or other institutions would be placed before the cabinet soon. The Chief Minister said that recruitments were to be made on various Group C vacancies through UKSSSC. But the cabinet would soon decide which institution would conduct the examinations for these recruitments.

Dhami added that the irregularities found in the cases of recruitment made by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission are being thoroughly investigated. In addition, a high level committee has also been set up to look into the appointments made by various Speakers of the State Assembly.

He claimed that the government was conscious of and concerned about the interests of the youth of the state and, therefore, strict action is being taken against those involved in the wrongdoing. Soon, a campaign to fill the vacant posts with transparent recruitment process would be conducted.

The CM asserted that the Director General of Police (DGP) has also been directed to conduct an inquiry into the forest inspector recruitment, the examination for which had been conducted in online mode. This investigation had also been handed over to the STF by the DGP.

The Chief Minister declared that the State Government is determined not to compromise on its declared policy of Zero Tolerance on corruption. No one guilty of any corruption would be spared. His government would not allow injustice to happen to the honest and hardworking youth of the state. He further assured the youth and citizens that the state government is committed to taking strict action in all these cases. The hopes and aspirations of the youth and the people would not be allowed to be dashed. The CM pointed out that corruption in recruitment is a very serious matter as it concerns the welfare of the youth. Fair investigation would be carried on all the complaints and the results of this would soon be evident. No one guilty would be spared, no matter how influential.

The Chief Minister added that his government wanted to set an example as well so that such incidents do not recur in the future. The government and the related authorities would have to establish a system of recruitment processes that no one could dare to indulge in such corruption in any recruitment process.